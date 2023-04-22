The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $109.32

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.32 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 83.44 ($1.03). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.05), with a volume of 275,928 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.53 million, a PE ratio of -818.18, a PEG ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
