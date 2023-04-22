The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $69.54 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

