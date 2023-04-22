The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Increased to GBX 470 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 437 ($5.41) to GBX 470 ($5.82) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

LON:TPFG opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of £88.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 271.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.95.

The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,909.09%.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Featured Stories

