The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMB opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

