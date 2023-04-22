Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0522 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $318.90 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,110,166,754 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

