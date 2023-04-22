Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.17 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $317.61 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,109,866,967 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.