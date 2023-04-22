Theta Network (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $14.88 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

