Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $4.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLRY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TLRY opened at $2.30 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

