Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 112.57, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.78. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$9.56.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 76.75%. The business had revenue of C$31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7998047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

