TNC Coin (TNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $614.65 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $614.65 million and $64,651.09 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10354636 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $73,363.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

