Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.94

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.94 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 50.60 ($0.63). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 49.70 ($0.62), with a volume of 56,427 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £96.37 million, a P/E ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, outdoor, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles; adhesives, tile backer boards, primers, grouts, silicones, trims, doorbars, under floor heating products, insulating boards, thermostats, wet room trays, wall panels, construction boards, grates, and drainage products; cleaning and maintenance, matting, leveling, and waterproofing and tanking products; and tools and accessories.

