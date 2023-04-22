TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 621,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,868. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

