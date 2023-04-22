Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

