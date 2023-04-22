Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,443 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.77.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $104.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

