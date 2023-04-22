Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,092,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,261. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

