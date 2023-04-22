Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 772,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $20,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMAY. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS UMAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,789 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.