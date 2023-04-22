Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,232 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $733.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

