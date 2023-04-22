Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 1,347,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,258. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $148.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

