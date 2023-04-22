Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. 443,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,277. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

