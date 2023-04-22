Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,019. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

