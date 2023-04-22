Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 108,960 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,960 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KJUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 12,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

