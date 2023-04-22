Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,112 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 371,002 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

