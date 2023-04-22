Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,645 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

