Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 1,183,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,879. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

