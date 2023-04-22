TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TA. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

