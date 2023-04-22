TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.53

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 248880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. UBS Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 347,802 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

