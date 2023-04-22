Truist Financial Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $57.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,034,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

