Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of TFC opened at $31.47 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

