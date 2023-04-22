Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWO. Citigroup raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.25.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,301 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $39,047.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,392.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $38,815.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

