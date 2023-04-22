U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 443,777 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,777 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor accounts for 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.61% of Tripadvisor worth $40,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 26.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.08 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

