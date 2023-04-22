U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,750 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

