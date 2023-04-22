U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,000. Boeing comprises approximately 2.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.0 %

BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

