U S Global Investors Inc. Has $297,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC lifted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

