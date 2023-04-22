U S Global Investors Inc. Has $3.23 Million Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 1,299,913 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,034,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after buying an additional 722,515 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,306.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

