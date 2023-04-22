U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

