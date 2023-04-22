U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,941 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group makes up about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $60,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.0 %

ALK stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

