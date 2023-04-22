U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

COST opened at $506.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $591.90.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

