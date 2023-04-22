U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 12,560 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4,860.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $83.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

