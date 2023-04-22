U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 15,438 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

