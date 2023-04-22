U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 322 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,074,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 408,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.