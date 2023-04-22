UBS Group Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWN opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.