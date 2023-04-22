UBS Group Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TV opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.43 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 55.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,226,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 436,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.