UBS Group Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.80.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE TV opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,226,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 436,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
