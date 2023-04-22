UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

