UBS Group Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $144.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PLD opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $610,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

