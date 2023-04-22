Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.85. 6,029,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,727. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

