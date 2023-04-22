Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.37.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.58. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

