Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.9 %

UNP opened at $198.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day moving average is $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.