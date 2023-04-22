United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.81 billion-$14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.