United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.