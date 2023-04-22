United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.39

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

United Internet Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36.

United Internet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.